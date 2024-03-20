Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Is Emerging from the Clouds

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on December 15, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 11, 2023 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an In-line to an Underperform with a price target of $28 for VNO stock. The research report from Compass Point has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $25. The stock was downgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on September 15, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Vornado Realty Trust stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $11.

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.07. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.07. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $447.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $450.84M and a low estimate of $442.59M.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.47% within the last five trades and 0.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.34% in the last 6 months and -15.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VNO stock is trading at a margin of 1.74%, -0.99% and 13.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VNO deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -18.53 percent below its 52-week high and 113.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 68.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Vornado Realty Trust’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.25 percent and the profit margin is 2.39 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 26.05 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.00 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is 118.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.76 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 12.62 percent of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders, and 86.03 percent are held by financial institutions. Fascitelli Michael D, the Director at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has sold 337,055 shares of firm on Dec 22 ’23 at a price of $29.54 against the total amount of $9.96 million. In another inside trade, Fascitelli Michael D, Director of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) sold 262,945 shares of the firm on Dec 21 ’23 for a total worth of $7.77 million at a price of $29.54. An inside trade which took place on Dec 14 ’23, Director of Vornado Realty Trust WIGHT RUSSELL B JR sold 7,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.22 million at the cost of $30.96 per share.