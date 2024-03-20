Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) stock Reported Profit Margin of 32.14 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Raymond James raised the price target for the Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on Mar-20-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 29, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $34 for WES stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform, with a price target set at $27. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 11, 2023, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published August 09, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Western Midstream Partners LP stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.78, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -5.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.82. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.7. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $891.1M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $996.46M and a low estimate of $824M.