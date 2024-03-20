What does the future hold for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock?

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 18, 2023 by Rosenblatt that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $62 for LITE stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $50. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on July 05, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published May 10, 2023, Barclays analysts downgraded the Lumentum Holdings Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.3, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.26. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.3 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.21. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $365.21M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $373.8M and a low estimate of $355M.