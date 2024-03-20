What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Stock

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on April 18, 2022, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published April 05, 2022, Goldman analysts initiated the Newmark Group Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.47, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.18. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.21 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.15. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $554.57M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $563M and a low estimate of $547.8M.