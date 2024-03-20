Where are Investors’ Sentiments? DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Stock

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 28, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $25 for DBRG stock. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $17.50. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on February 15, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published March 18, 2022, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the DigitalBridge Group Inc stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.15, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.76, which implies that the company surprised the market by 506.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.07. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.18. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $111.83M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $147.7M and a low estimate of $83M.