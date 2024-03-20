Why Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock fell -15.29% in Last Six Months?

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 09, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $28. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 18, 2023, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published July 06, 2022, Stifel analysts downgraded the Kornit Digital Ltd stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.13. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.15. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $45.17M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $46.3M and a low estimate of $43M.