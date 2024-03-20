Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock up 3.89% in Last Week?

Stifel lowered the price target for the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on July 13, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 11, 2023 by Truist that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $80 for SMG stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $80. The stock was upgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on May 01, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $80. In their research brief published April 26, 2023, Barclays analysts downgraded the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.53, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $3.19. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $3.39 and the low earnings per share estimate is $3. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.46B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.49B and a low estimate of $1.44B.