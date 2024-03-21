A healthy upside potential exists for Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 06, 2023 by Raymond James that downgraded the stock from a Strong buy to an Outperform with a price target of $28 for BLMN stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $25. In their research brief published July 18, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Bloomin Brands Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.69, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 8.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.74. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.82 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.67. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.2B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.22B and a low estimate of $1.14B.