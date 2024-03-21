A healthy upside potential exists for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on September 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2023 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $10 for SRAD stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 04, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published August 18, 2022, Needham analysts reiterated the Sportradar Group AG stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.14% within the last five trades and 13.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.78% in the last 6 months and 5.05% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SRAD stock is trading at a margin of 12.99%, 8.13% and 1.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.