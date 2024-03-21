A leader in the success game: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $240 for BURL stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $150. The stock was downgraded by Gordon Haskett, who disclosed in a research note on September 27, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $137. In their research brief published June 29, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Burlington Stores Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $155.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.24% within the last five trades and 17.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 59.43% in the last 6 months and 25.53% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BURL stock is trading at a margin of 8.06%, 13.13% and 36.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.