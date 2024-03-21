A New Look at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 23, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $52 for IONS stock. The research report from Raymond James has initiated the stock to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $63. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on July 31, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published June 07, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts resumed the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $58.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.83, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.77, which implies that the company surprised the market by 92.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.04. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.62 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.4. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $144.06M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $212.3M and a low estimate of $114.5M.