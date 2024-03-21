Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock initiated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 22, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 29, 2016 by Barclays that reiterated the stock to an Underweight with a price target of $6 for ACTG stock. The stock was reiterated by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on December 23, 2015, to Buy and set the price objective to $6.50. In their research brief published August 20, 2015, Barclays analysts reiterated the Acacia Research Corp stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $12.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 29.25% within the last five trades and 26.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 42.82% in the last 6 months and 34.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACTG stock is trading at a margin of 25.11%, 27.71% and 32.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As of the close of trading, ACTG deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading 1.17 percent below its 52-week high and 50.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Acacia Research Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.92 percent and the profit margin is 43.09 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 57.77 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $516.43 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) is 23.24. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.91. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.13 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.09 percent of Acacia Research Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 86.73 percent are held by financial institutions. Soncini Jason W., the General Counsel at Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) has bought 12,500 shares of firm on May 26 ’23 at a price of $3.96 against the total amount of $49500.0. In another inside trade, McNulty Martin D. Jr., Interim CEO of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) bought 40,000 shares of the firm on May 24 ’23 for a total worth of $0.15 million at a price of $3.75. An inside trade which took place on May 15 ’23, Interim CFO of Acacia Research Corp Hoover Kirsten sold 12,495 shares of firm against total price of $49980.0 at the cost of $4.00 per share.