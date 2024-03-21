Analysts Projected EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter for FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock

Stifel raised the price target for the FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ:FTAI) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Wolfe Research has upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $38. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on September 06, 2022, to Sell and set the price objective to $29.50. In their research brief published September 20, 2021, Barclays analysts resumed the FTAI Aviation Ltd stock to Overweight with a price target of $31.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.65, which implies that the company surprised the market by 147.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.39. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.19. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $302.78M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $329.75M and a low estimate of $284.76M.