Analyzing Dollar General Corp.’s (DG) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 12, 2024 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to a Neutral with a price target of $158 for DG stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $155. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 16, 2024, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $160. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, Barclays analysts upgraded the Dollar General Corp. stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $154.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.75, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $1.57. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.66 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.53. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $9.89B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $9.96B and a low estimate of $9.85B.