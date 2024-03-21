Are you thinking about selling now? Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 21, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2021, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.22 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.17, which implies that the company surprised the market by -340.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.22. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.24.