Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Stock

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2024 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $45 for BBWI stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $42. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 26, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published October 24, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Bath & Body Works Inc stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $27.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.32% within the last five trades and 1.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.73% in the last 6 months and 16.04% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BBWI stock is trading at a margin of 4.56%, 8.06% and 26.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.