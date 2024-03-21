Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Stock is Just Right Size-Neither Too Big Nor Too Small

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE:ERJ) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 06, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $14. The stock was initiated by Wolfe Research, who disclosed in a research note on October 11, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published January 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the Embraer S.A. ADR stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $23.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.61, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by -31.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.16. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $870.17M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.03B and a low estimate of $746.5M.