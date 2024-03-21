GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

CapitalOne raised the price target for the GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 12, 2021 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $4 for GLYC stock. The research report from ROTH Capital has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by SunTrust, who disclosed in a research note on August 05, 2019, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published August 05, 2019, Piper Jaffray analysts downgraded the GlycoMimetics Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.14, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.15. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.16.