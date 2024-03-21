Hold on to your shares: Carmax Inc (KMX) Stock

Needham raised the price target for the Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Mar-21-24, according to finviz. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $90. In their research brief published February 23, 2023, Truist analysts resumed the Carmax Inc stock to Hold with a price target of $66.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.17% within the last five trades and 17.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.27% in the last 6 months and 10.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KMX stock is trading at a margin of 5.57%, 11.68% and 10.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As of the close of trading, KMX deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -5.05 percent below its 52-week high and 48.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 39.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Carmax Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -0.42 percent and the profit margin is 1.87 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 9.34 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $13.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) is 26.49. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.38. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.17, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.44 percent of Carmax Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 108.25 percent are held by financial institutions. Livesay Jill A, the VP, Controller & PAO at Carmax Inc (KMX) has sold 14,199 shares of firm on Jan 29 ’24 at a price of $70.89 against the total amount of $1.01 million. In another inside trade, Cafritz Diane L, EVP, General Counsel & CCO of Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) sold 22,000 shares of the firm on Jan 26 ’24 for a total worth of $1.54 million at a price of $70.08. An inside trade which took place on Jan 23 ’24, EVP, General Counsel & CCO of Carmax Inc Cafritz Diane L sold 2,730 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $70.54 per share.