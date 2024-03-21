In the current cycle, DoorDash Inc (DASH) Stock is showing signs of growth

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $175 for DASH stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $145. The stock was initiated by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on January 09, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $120. In their research brief published January 08, 2024, Jefferies analysts upgraded the DoorDash Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $130.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by -143.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.04. This is an average of 22 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.22. According to 28 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.45B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.49B and a low estimate of $2.39B.