Invest in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Stock with the prospect of future returns

Wedbush raised the price target for the Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 06, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 18, 2024 by DA Davidson that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $45 for VRNS stock. The research report from Susquehanna has initiated the stock to Positive, with a price target set at $55. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on October 27, 2023, from Underweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published October 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the Varonis Systems Inc stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $39.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 17.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.09. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.11. According to 20 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $113.62M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $116M and a low estimate of $111.29M.