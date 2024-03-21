Is American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Stock a good investment?

Barclays raised the price target for the American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE:AHR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 04, 2024, to Overweight and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published March 04, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts initiated the American Healthcare REIT Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.03% within the last five trades and 4.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AHR stock is trading at a margin of 2.56%, 3.24% and 3.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.