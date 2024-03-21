Is Cactus Inc (WHD) Stock a good investment?

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 17, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $60 for WHD stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $47. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company analysts initiated the Cactus Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.69, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.12, which implies that the company surprised the market by 17.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.72. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.74 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.68. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $270.68M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $280.4M and a low estimate of $267.1M.