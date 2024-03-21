Is it possible to sustain this rally? Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Stock

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on February 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Underweight with a price target of $90 for VAC stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $90. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 17, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $65. In their research brief published October 12, 2023, JP Morgan analysts initiated the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stock to Neutral with a price target of $105.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.75, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.13, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.69. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.94 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.36. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.13B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.2B and a low estimate of $820M.