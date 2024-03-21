Is price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) Stock digestible?

Needham raised the price target for the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 19, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $95 for TSM stock. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $105. The stock was reiterated by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2023, to Positive and set the price objective to $135. In their research brief published April 17, 2023, Susquehanna analysts upgraded the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock from Neutral to Positive with a price target of $126.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.37, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.32. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.35 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.27. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $18.55B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $18.77B and a low estimate of $18.29B.