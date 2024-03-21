Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

Needham raised the price target for the LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Mar-21-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 20, 2024 by Mizuho that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $70 for LIVN stock. The research report from HSBC Securities has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $52. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on July 19, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published April 14, 2023, Mizuho analysts initiated the LivaNova PLC stock to Neutral with a price target of $48.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.77, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.51. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.64 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.43. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $278.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $282.8M and a low estimate of $273.2M.