It’s an all-out bull run for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 24, 2023 by Canaccord Genuity that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $14 for KTOS stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $11.50. The stock was upgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published May 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird analysts upgraded the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.09, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.05. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $250.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $260.22M and a low estimate of $243M.