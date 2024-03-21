Recent trade makes Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Stock an appealing buy

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 21, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2023 by UBS that reiterated the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $40 for HOG stock. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 21, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published March 15, 2023, Jefferies analysts upgraded the Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock from Underperform to Hold with a price target of $39.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 350.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.5. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.76 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.28. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.32B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.46B and a low estimate of $1.22B.