Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Stock Is Emerging from the Clouds

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 25, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $110 for STX stock. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $90. The stock was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2024, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $65. In their research brief published October 27, 2023, UBS analysts reiterated the Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock to Neutral with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.06, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.18, which implies that the company surprised the market by 300.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.26. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.34 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.16. According to 17 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.66B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.71B and a low estimate of $1.65B.