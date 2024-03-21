Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 15, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 13, 2023 by Craig Hallum that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $10 for SPWH stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $14. The stock was upgraded by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on December 06, 2021, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published June 03, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 91.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is -$0.3. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.28 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.32. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $372.62M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $378.4M and a low estimate of $364.6M.