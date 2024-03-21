The future of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stock is still in tatters?

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stock from “an Outperform” to “an In-line”. The rating was released on November 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 23, 2023 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $8 for ESRT stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $7. The stock was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2023, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published March 01, 2023, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Empire State Realty Trust Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $9.25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.10% within the last five trades and 1.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.47% in the last 6 months and 4.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ESRT stock is trading at a margin of 0.59%, 0.22% and 13.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.