The latest Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Stock Technical Bulletin

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 20, 2023 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $13.50 for HAYW stock. The research report from Stifel has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $16.50. The stock was downgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on February 06, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published January 04, 2023, Jefferies analysts upgraded the Hayward Holdings Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $15.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.18, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 11.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.07. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $209.46M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $214M and a low estimate of $202.8M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.22% within the last five trades and 12.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.55% in the last 6 months and 10.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HAYW stock is trading at a margin of 6.29%, 11.81% and 14.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HAYW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -8.23 percent below its 52-week high and 50.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hayward Holdings Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 18.99 percent and the profit margin is 8.13 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 45.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.15 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) is 40.26. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.66. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.18 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.75 percent of Hayward Holdings Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 111.40 percent are held by financial institutions. HOLLERAN KEVIN, the President and CEO at Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has sold 42,858 shares of firm on Mar 13 ’24 at a price of $14.28 against the total amount of $0.61 million. In another inside trade, BLASCO FERNANDO, VP&GM, Europe & Rest of World of Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) sold 9,250 shares of the firm on Sep 29 ’23 for a total worth of $0.13 million at a price of $14.39. An inside trade which took place on Aug 30 ’23, VP&GM, Europe & Rest of World of Hayward Holdings Inc BLASCO FERNANDO sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.14 million at the cost of $14.50 per share.