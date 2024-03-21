The latest Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock Technical Bulletin

Goldman raised the price target for the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 08, 2024 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $46 for RBLX stock. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $55. The stock was initiated by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on January 09, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $55. In their research brief published December 13, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Roblox Corporation stock to Overweight with a price target of $49.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.52 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.55, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.53. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.45 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.58. According to 20 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $923.13M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $946M and a low estimate of $768.8M.