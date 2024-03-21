The Technical Story of DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock

New Street raised the price target for the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 09, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 11, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $18 for DLO stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $16. The stock was initiated by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on July 25, 2023, to Positive and set the price objective to $18.50. In their research brief published May 11, 2023, Barclays analysts initiated the DLocal Limited stock to Underweight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.15, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.15. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.09. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $190.63M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $192.2M and a low estimate of $187.71M.