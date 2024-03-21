There is no better tap than Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2023 by Wedbush that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $40 for CAKE stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $32. The stock was resumed by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published July 18, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Cheesecake Factory Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $36.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.52% within the last five trades and 4.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 23.25% in the last 6 months and 6.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CAKE stock is trading at a margin of 1.75%, 4.87% and 9.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.