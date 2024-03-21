Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Goldman raised the price target for the Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Mar-21-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 25, 2024 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Buy with a price target of $21 for TGI stock. The research report from Robert W. Baird has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 05, 2024, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published November 09, 2023, TD Cowen analysts upgraded the Triumph Group Inc. stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.14, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.3, which implies that the company surprised the market by -214.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.21. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.49 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $350.94M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $376.33M and a low estimate of $316M.