UBS Assigned “a Neutral” Rating to Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock

UBS raised the price target for the Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2024 by Bernstein that upgraded the stock from a Mkt perform to an Outperform with a price target of $48.50 for FCX stock. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $42. The stock was initiated by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on June 29, 2023, to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published March 14, 2023, Scotiabank analysts upgraded the Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.99% within the last five trades and 20.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 18.98% in the last 6 months and 11.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FCX stock is trading at a margin of 15.02%, 16.43% and 18.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.