What does Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock have to offer?

Redburn Atlantic raised the price target for the Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 18, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from New Street has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $8.10. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on September 11, 2023, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published May 18, 2023, Citigroup analysts downgraded the Nu Holdings Ltd stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $6.10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.09. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.08. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.45B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.64B and a low estimate of $2.25B.