What does the future hold for APA Corporation (APA) Stock?

Johnson Rice raised the price target for the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2023 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $37 for APA stock. The research report from Bernstein has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $46. In their research brief published July 12, 2023, Goldman analysts downgraded the APA Corporation stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.78% within the last five trades and 9.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.87% in the last 6 months and -5.19% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. APA stock is trading at a margin of 9.12%, 8.62% and -7.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.