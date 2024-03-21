What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Stock

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 11, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 10, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $8 for RYAM stock. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on April 07, 2022, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published December 15, 2021, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc stock from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $6.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.88 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.07, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.81, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2,585.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.12. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $429.87M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $483M and a low estimate of $402M.