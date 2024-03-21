Why Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Stock down -0.19% in Last Week?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 30, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by BMO Capital Markets that downgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Underperform with a price target of $15 for IRT stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by JMP Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 08, 2023, from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform and set the price objective to $20.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.19% within the last five trades and 3.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.05% in the last 6 months and 2.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IRT stock is trading at a margin of 2.42%, 3.88% and 3.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.