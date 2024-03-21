Why Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock Jumped 6.38% in Last Month?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $32 for SIX stock. The research report from Rosenblatt has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on November 20, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published November 03, 2023, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $26.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.54, which implies that the company surprised the market by -200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.91. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.82 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $139.54M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $147.93M and a low estimate of $130.9M.