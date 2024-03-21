Would City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) stock to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on September 12, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Compass Point, who disclosed in a research note on March 26, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published January 07, 2020, Raymond James analysts upgraded the City Office REIT Inc stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -120.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.13. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.13. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $43.35M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $44.28M and a low estimate of $41.93M.