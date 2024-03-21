Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) stock Posted Operating Margin of 18.45 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) stock from “a Peer perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 11, 2024 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $54 for XEL stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $66. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on August 24, 2023, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published August 22, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Xcel Energy, Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $60.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.85, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.8. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.85 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.72. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.15B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.4B and a low estimate of $3.74B.