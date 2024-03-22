A fresh round of sideways trading continues for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Stock.

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $105 for MTSI stock. The research report from Craig Hallum has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $110. The stock was upgraded by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on August 28, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $92. In their research brief published July 18, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $72.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.57, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 1.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.59. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.61 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.56. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $180.92M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $181.1M and a low estimate of $180M.