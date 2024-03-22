Are you thinking about selling now? Funko Inc (FNKO) Stock

Goldman lowered the price target for the Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2023 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $13 for FNKO stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $9. The stock was downgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on November 04, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published November 04, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Funko Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 125.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.3. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.29 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.31. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $221.65M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $224.17M and a low estimate of $220.39M.