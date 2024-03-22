Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock higher 19.23% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Goldman raised the price target for the Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 14, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $63 for C stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight, with a price target set at $65. The stock was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on January 10, 2024, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $57. In their research brief published January 09, 2024, HSBC Securities analysts upgraded the Citigroup Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $61.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.74, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.27. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.74 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.94. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $18.8B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $19.36B and a low estimate of $18.13B.