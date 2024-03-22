Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 18, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 15, 2023 by Truist that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $28 for CUZ stock. The research report from KeyBanc Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Underweight, with a price target set at $19. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 20, 2023, to Hold and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published January 04, 2023, Mizuho analysts downgraded the Cousins Properties Inc. stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $22.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.11. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.11. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $198.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $199.94M and a low estimate of $196.68M.