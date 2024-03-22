CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $240 for CYBR stock. The research report from Susquehanna has initiated the stock to Positive, with a price target set at $255. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $240. In their research brief published December 04, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the CyberArk Software Ltd stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $250.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.47, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.34, which implies that the company surprised the market by 72.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.27. This is an average of 28 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.36 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.24. According to 27 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $213.25M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $219.89M and a low estimate of $211.2M.