Don’t be afraid of Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) Stock despite uncertainty and doubt

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DSGN) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 15, 2023 by Wedbush that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for DSGN stock. The research report from SVB Securities has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on August 15, 2023, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published May 04, 2023, Goldman analysts upgraded the Design Therapeutics Inc stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.31, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 32.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.27. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.23 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.31.